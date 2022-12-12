1
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Ibrahim Danlad to join Black Galaxies camp this week

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh And Danlad Ibrahim Danlad and Afriyie Barnieh

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ibrahim Danlad and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh are expected to join the camp of the Black Galaxies later this week.

The pair were in Qatar for the World Cup with the Black Stars but did not feature in any of the games.

Following the Black Stars' exit from the tournament, the two players have arrived in Ghana and are expected to team up with their teammates at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

They were not part of the Black Galaxies team that defeated Hearts of Oak 2-1 on Sunday.

However, Annor Walker, who is the head coach for the side has confirmed that the pair are expected to arrive in camp this week.

"Barnieh and Danlad are already part of the team before they were invited to the Black Stars to travel to Qatar for the World Cup and I am told they are town. But this morning, I heard Danlad is ill and has been admitted to the hospital. So seriously, I am expecting them to report to camp when Danlad is okay," he told the Ghana FA website.

"For Barnieh I don’t know about his condition but I am expecting them to join us here so that we can all work together before we move outside Ghana," the coach added.

Ghana will be making a return to the CHAN tournament after missing the last three editions.

The Black Galaxies are in Group C where they face Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.

