Daniel Afriyie Barnieh makes FC Zurich debut in defeat to Lugano

Afriyie Barnieh 45 Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in action for FC Zurich

Sun, 12 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's debut for FC Zurich ended in defeat to Lugano in the Swiss Super League.

The 22-year-old who joined the club in the January transfer window from Hearts of Oak made a cameo appearance in his side's 2-0 away defeat.

Barnieh was introduced in the 88th-minute mark, replacing Jonathan Okita in the game.

Goals from Ignacio Santiago Aliseda and Jonathan Maximiliano Sabbatini ensured Lugano cruised to victory on home turf.

The former Hearts of Oak striker will hope to break into the starting eleven at FC Zurich.

Barnieh, a member of Ghana's team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was excluded from Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

