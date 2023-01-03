Daniel Afriyie Barnieh officially extends contract with Hearts of Oak

Striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Accra Hearts of Oak have officially announced the contract extension with their striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

The Black Galaxies forward whose contract with the Phobians expired weeks ago has been linked with a lucrative move away from the club.



The move to extend Afriyie Barnieh's contract comes days after players in the Ghana league were urged to extend their contracts with their clubs to enable them to play the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria



In a statement issued by the club on January 3, 2023, the club confirmed that “Management of Accra Hearts of Oak PLC is pleased to announce to our teaming followers that Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has extended his contract with the club.”



The club however failed to reveal the details of the contract extensions concerning the years of extension.



Afriyie Barnieh who was part of Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been an integral part of Hearts of Oak's success in recent years winning the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, President’s Cup, Super Cup among others.

The striker is currently with the Black Galaxies in Egypt preparing for the 2023 CHAN tournament which commences on January 15, 2023.



Read the full statement from Hearts of Oak below:











JNA/MA