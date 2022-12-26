Daniel Afriyie Barnieh rejects transfer to Spanish club Leganes

Hearts of Oak star boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Hearts of Oak star boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has rejected a transfer move to the Spanish club CD Leganes, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The Segunda Division side made an offer for the services of the 21-year-old, they want to sign him during the next transfer window which opens on January 1, 2023.



Leganes offered a transfer fee around US$350,000 to land the highly-rated youngster but Barnieh and his representatives have rejected a move to the Spanish second-tier club as the deal falls through.



Afriyie Barnieh has received a lot of offers from European and African clubs which are currently being weighed by him and his representatives as they look for the best option for a move next month.



The Ghana U23 player has been in great form for the home-based Ghana national team as he contributed immensely to their qualification for the 2022 CHAN tournament.

Afriyie Barnieh scored three goals in four matches in the qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria, earning in place in the Black Stars final squad for the World Cup in Qatar.



The former Ghana U20 captain attracted a lot of attention home and abroad when he excelled in the last warm-up friendly match against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on November 17, 2022.



The young attacker was handed his very first start for Ghana at the senior level as the Black Stars beat the Swiss team by a 2-0 scoreline.



Afriyie Barnieh was impressive for the Ghana U23 side when they eliminated Mozambique from the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with him scoring in each of the two-legged tie.