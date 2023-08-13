Daniel Afriyie Barnieh shares excitement after Zuruch's big win Stade-Laussane

Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh has expressed delight after helping FC Zurich to victory over Stade-Laussane-Ouchy in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

The Ghana international lasted 83 minutes as Zurich strolled to a 3-0 win and continue their impressive run to the season.



Having netted a brace last week against Lugano, the Black Meteors captain was handed a starting role in the match against Laussane-Ouchy, where he produced another impressive display.



"Plus 3 points. Ogya Naa," he wrote in reaction to his side's victory.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Okita opened the scoring in the first half from the spot before Antonio Mascherano doubled the lead with 18 minutes remaining.



Late into injury time, Lindrit Kamberi put the final nail in the coffin of the host as Zurich maintain their place on top of the table.



Afriyie-Barnieh has scored two goals in four matches in the new season.