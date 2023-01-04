Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to join FC Zurich after 2023 CHAN

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh will join Swiss Super League side, FC Zurich after the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) with Ghana.

The 13-time league champions on Tuesday announced the signing of the 21-year-old from Hearts of Oak following a successful medical on Tuesday.



The former Black Satellites captain signed a three-year contract with FC Zurich.



But the forward will not start his stint immediately. He will be rejoining the Black Galaxies team today in Algeria for the tournament.



He was excused to travel to Switzerland in order to complete his part of the transfer.

“Daniel Afriyie will join FC Zurich after his assignment at the current Championship of African Nations (CHAN), in which only players who play in the national leagues of their home countries are eligible,” portions of a statement on the club’s website read.



He is one of the assistant captains of the Ghana team which will be competing in Group C against Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco.



Meanwhile, the Black Galaxies touched down in Algeria on Tuesday afternoon – some 10 days ahead of CHAN 2023 kickoff.