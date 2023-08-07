Daniel Afriyie has a lot of potential - FC Zurich coach Bo Henriksen

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

FC Zurich head coach Bo Henriksen has heaped praise on Ghanaian forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, stating that the 22-year-old has a lot of potential.

Barnieh, who previously played for Hearts of Oak, made his move to the Swiss Super League club during the winter transfer window after representing Ghana's Black Galaxies at the 2023 Championship of African Nations.



Having arrived at FC Zurich in February, Barnieh initially saw limited playing time for the senior team, making only two brief appearances totaling eight minutes.



He was also sent to play for the junior side on several occasions.

However, during a game against Lugano on Saturday, the young forward showcased his capabilities by scoring a brace in a convincing 3-0 victory.



Speaking about Barnieh's development, Bo Henriksen acknowledged the challenges of the late arrival and adaptation to European football but emphasized the immense potential he sees in the player.



"He arrived with us very late in the winter, and then he had to first get used to life in Europe. He also had to learn what we actually expect from him in football terms. He has a lot of potential," Bo Henriksen said.