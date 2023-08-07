Daniel Afriyie is an exceptional character in the dressing room - Zurich coach Bo Henriksen

Barnieh bagged a brace against Lugano on Saturday

FC Zurich head coach Bo Henriksen has revealed that Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie is an exceptional character in the dressing room.

The Black Stars forward is finally firing for the Swiss Super League side after a slow start.



The 22-year-old former Hearts of Oak player signed Zurich in the winter transfer window after featuring for Ghana’s Black Galaxies at the 2023 Championship of African Nations.



Since joining the club in February, he played only two times for the senior team all under eight minutes and was also sent to play for the junior side on a number of occasions.

After six months of acclimatization, Henriksen has been relying on Afriyie in the center of the attack since the start of the season. The Dane assures that the Ghanaian has already settled into the team.



"I know few people who laugh as much as he does. Daniel is always happy, which makes him an exceptional person in the dressing room,” Henriksen said after a 3-0 win over Lugano on Saturday where Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored a brace.