Daniel Agyei explains why the 2009 U-20 World Cup winners failed to flourish

Daniel Agyei, 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup-winning Black Satellites goalkeeper

2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup-winning Black Satellites goalkeeper, Daniel Agyei, has said bad agents and over-demanding club administrators deterred their progress after conquering the world in Egypt with so much promise.

The 30-year-old Sebeta City shot-stopper was at the thick of things in Ghana’s triumph over Africa and the World.



The talent exhibited by this group was expected to compete to become Ghana’s golden generation, but many of them failed to glitter after the tournament.



Agyei admits that the dealings of some dishonest agents stalled their chances of securing good deals abroad.



“After the tournament, I was expecting something big to happen to the players.



“You know, agency plays a big role in a footballer’s life. Sometimes you don’t get a good agent and that affects us.

“The agents sometimes think about their pockets to the detriment of the players.



“After a player signs with a club, that is when he (player) will realize that he has been short-changed by the agent.



“That was why most of us who won the FIFA U20 World Cup could not flourish abroad,” Adjei told German-based Topical Radio.



The five-time capped Black Stars goalie also blamed local club owners and administrators for demanding too much to release them to foreign clubs.



“Sometimes our clubs also play a part in our retrogression.

“Clubs abroad show interest in us but if it does not satisfy our clubs with the offer, they block the player’s chance of moving abroad.



“Our clubs also quote huge amounts for clubs showing interest in us, which puts them off.”



Daniel Agyei started his senior career with Liberty Professionals before a brief stint at Free State Stars of South Africa.



He returned home to feature for Medeama SC before moving to Tanzania with Simba SC.



He has spent the last four seasons in Ethiopia playing for Jimma Aba Jifar, Jimma Aba Buna, and currently plays for Sebeta City.