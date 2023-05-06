1
Daniel Agyei has been magnificent this season - Crewe Alexandra Manager

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell has said that London-born Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei has been magnificent throughout the season for the English League Two club.

The 25-year-old scored twice in The Railwaymen's final home game of the season, a 3-2 win over Bradford City on Wednesday.

Agyei was recently named the Players' Player of the Season after scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 45 games this season in the English fourth-tier.

"The boys were magnificent and put together some good football. We didn’t withstand everything they threw at us, but we nearly did," Lee Bell said after the game.

"Dan [Agyei] has run himself into the ground again, he’s been magnificent this season, and I’m delighted for Longy to get another goal. Full credit to the players, we spoke about how we wanted to finish off at home on a high."

Agyei is yet to be capped by either Ghana or England, but his consistent performances this season could see him earn a call-up from either nation.

