Daniel Agyei scores for Leyton Orient against Cambridge United

Daniel Agyei

In a thrilling showdown at the Abbey Stadium, English-born Ghanaian striker Daniel Agyei showcased his scoring prowess for Leyton Orient in a gripping encounter against Cambridge United.

The match unfolded with a tense start, both teams vying for control in a deadlock-breaking quest.



As the action intensified, Leyton Orient seized a golden opportunity to shift the narrative. Theo Archibald, demonstrating precision and control, unleashed Daniel Agyei into the box. With a swift cut inside, Agyei's shot rattled against the outside of the post, leaving Orient unfortunate not to claim the lead before halftime.

However, the game changed for Leyton Orient after the break. A quick-fire double within the hour mark altered the course of the game. The catalyst for this shift was a Sanders corner that found its way to Jordan Brown, who coolly swept in from close range, securing a well-deserved lead for the O’s.



Undeterred, Leyton Orient wasted no time doubling their advantage. Agyei, once again at the center of the action, displayed his skill inside the box. Shifting the ball onto his left foot, he fired a precise shot through the legs of the keeper, Stevens, sending the Orient faithful into jubilation.