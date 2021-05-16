Daniel Amartey accused of being disrespectful after throwing away Chelsea's pennant

Defender, Daniel Amartey

An overly jubilant Daniel Amartey is in the news for what he has done following Leicester City’s FA Cup triumph.

The Ghanaian as captured in a video trending on social media has been seen chucking a Chelsea pennant to the floor in what has been described as disrespectful by most observers.



Amartey was an unused substitute as Leicester edged the Blues in the English FA Cup Final on Saturday. A superb goal by Youri Tielemans ensured a 1-0 victory for The Foxes who claim their first-ever FA Cup trophy.



Chelsea thought they had forced extra time with a late equalizer only to be denied by the VAR for Offside.



In the post-match celebrations, the camera captured Daniel Amartey carelessly throwing away the Chelsea pennant exchanged during the pre-match practices between captains of the two sides.

The action has been condemned by most football fans on social media and it remains to be seen whether this will trigger an apology from Daniel Amartey.



