13
Menu
Sports

Daniel Amartey agrees three-year deal with Turkish giants Besiktas

Daniel Amartey Ghana Daniel Amartey

Sat, 1 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel Amartey has agreed a three-year deal to join Turkish giants, Besiktas, Footballghana.com can confirm.

The 30-year-old parted ways with relegated Leicester City following the expiration of his contract.

Despite being a free agent, Amartey was linked to several European clubs in the ongoing summer transfer.

The experienced defender was strongly linked to Scottish giants, Rangers after former manager, Brendan Rodgers was reappointed as the head coach of the side.

However, Amartey has opted to move to join Besiktas on a three-year. He is expected to complete his next week when all talks are concluded.

Amartey is a key figure for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.

He was part of the squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: