Daniel Amartey agrees three-year deal with Turkish giants Besiktas

Daniel Amartey

Ghana international, Daniel Amartey has agreed a three-year deal to join Turkish giants, Besiktas, Footballghana.com can confirm.

The 30-year-old parted ways with relegated Leicester City following the expiration of his contract.



Despite being a free agent, Amartey was linked to several European clubs in the ongoing summer transfer.



The experienced defender was strongly linked to Scottish giants, Rangers after former manager, Brendan Rodgers was reappointed as the head coach of the side.

However, Amartey has opted to move to join Besiktas on a three-year. He is expected to complete his next week when all talks are concluded.



Amartey is a key figure for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.



He was part of the squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.