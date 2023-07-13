Daniel Amartey completes move to Turkish club Besiktas

Defender, Daniel Amartey

Ghanaian defender, Daniel Amartey has completed his transfer to Turkish club Besiktas.

The experienced centre-back signed a two-year contract with the option of an additional year with the Turkish giants.



The move comes after Amartey ended his seven-year stint with Premier League club Leicester City.



Amartey enjoyed a remarkable start at Leicester, winning the league title in his debut season and playing a significant role in the club's FA Cup triumph in 2021 against Chelsea.



The 28-year-old was linked with a potential move to Celtic, with speculations fueled by his previous association with Brendan Rodgers, his former coach at Leicester City who is now in charge at Celtic.

Amartey joined Besiktas as a free agent, bringing his wealth of experience and defensive prowess to the Turkish club.



Besiktas will be hoping that his contributions will propel them to success in domestic and international competitions.



Amartey follows in the footsteps of his fellow Ghanaian compatriot Alexander Djiku, who recently made a move to another Turkish club, Fenerbahce.



JNA/KPE