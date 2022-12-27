1
Daniel Amartey concedes penalty as Leicester are thumped by Brighton

AMARTEYYEY Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: goal.com

Daniel Amartey conceded a penalty as Leicester City, who benched Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, fell 3-0 against Newcastle United on Monday.

WHAT HAPPENED: The bulky Ghana centre-back started the match nervously and in the third minute, he gave away a seemingly needless penalty.

Joelinton had the ball in the 18-yard area and the Black Star charged in and clumsily brought him down. Despite not getting booked for the foul, Newcastle were handed a penalty and Chris Wood duly beat Danny Ward in the Foxes' goal.

In the seventh minute - just three after going behind, the hosts were 2-0 down thanks to Miguel Almiron's wonderful finish.

Newcastle looked comfortable and continued dominating the proceedings, despite Ndidi's introduction with 18 minutes to go.

The Magpies ultimately kept a clean sheet to sustain their push for a top-four finish.

ALL EYES ON: Daka managed just one shot, off target, in the entire first half, and with Vardy ageing, the Chipolopolo star surely has to double his efforts if he has to be considered as the ex-England international's successor beyond this season.

WHAT NEXT: Iheanacho, Daka, Ndidi and Amartey will hope to be included when Leicester play Liverpool on Friday.

