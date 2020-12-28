Daniel Amartey helps Leicester City to draw 1-1 against Jeffrey Schlupp’s Crystal Palace

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey played full throttle on Monday afternoon as he helped his Leicester City side to draw 1-1 against Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew’s Crystal Palace.

With the packed fixtures in the festive period, the Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers decided to make changes to his team today.



He hence handed Daniel Amartey a role in defense when Leicester City made the trip to the Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Matchday 16 of the English Premier League.

On the matchday, goals from Wilfried Zaha and Harvey Barnes cancelled out in the second half, forcing both teams to settle for a draw at the end of the 90 minutes.



While Daniel Amartey lasted the entire duration of the game, striker Jordan Ayew played as a second-half substitute when he replaced compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp in the 84th minute.