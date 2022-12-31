0
Menu
Sports

Daniel Amartey in talks to extent contract with Leicester City

Daniel Amartey Leicester Daniel Amartey

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Daniel Amartey is set to extend his stay with English Premier League side Leicester City after manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed both parties are in talks.

The Ghana international is one of three senior players alongside Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans whose services are to be retained by east Midlands club.

Amartey’s current deal expires in 2023 and his versatility makes him a key member of the Foxes.

He can play as a centre-back, in defensive midfield and as right-back.

In December 2018, Amartey signed a three-and-a-half-year extension.

The 26-year-old joined the Foxes on a four-year-deal from FC Copenhagen for £6m in January 2016.

Amartey played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Ghana where they failed to progress from the Group stage.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Related Articles: