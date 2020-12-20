Daniel Amartey makes injury return as Leicester City win at Tottenham

Ghana international Daniel Amartey returned to action after a two-month injury layoff as Leicester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on the road on Sunday.
The Ghana international replaced Tim Castagne, who also made a return from injury, on the hour mark.
This was after Leicester City had netted the second goal courtesy a Toby Alderweireld own goal.
Amartey had recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered back in October during a league match against West Ham United.
Amartey had hit top form and made a return to Brendan Rodgers starting XI before he got the injury.
The midfielder-cum-right back was making his third league appearance of the season.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Yunus Musah picks injury as Valencia hold Barcelona in La Liga
- Lamine Moro nets 4th goal of the season in Young Africans comeback win
- Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah insists he holds no grudge over Inter Milan departure
- Ghana winger Ernest Asante on target as Omonia thump Karmiotissa
- Jonathan Mensah crowned Columbus Crew defender of the year
- Read all related articles