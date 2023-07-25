Daniel Amartey opens up on why he gifted brand new car to his ex-coach

Ghanaian international Daniel Amartey has disclosed the reason behind his act of generosity to a Ghanaian coach whom he gifted a brand new car.

In February 2023, the former Leicester City player purchased the car and presented it to the coach as a token of appreciation for the kindness and guidance he received during his early career.



In an interview after signing with Besiktas, Amartey confirmed the news, sharing the touching backstory behind the gesture.



Grateful for the impact the coach had on his journey to success, Amartey felt compelled to show his gratitude in a meaningful way, hence the generous gift.



"Yes, this news is true. He was my football coach in Ghana when I was 12. That is why I bought him the car. He was a good person because it is very difficult for someone to help you in Africa. He helped me a lot when I was young, he did everything he could. That's why I gave him a car,” Daniel Amartey told his club.

Amartey has now shifted his focus to his new club in Turkey, expressing his readiness to contribute in any position on the field to help Besiktas secure victories and compete for trophies.



Watch video below







JNA/KPE