Daniel Amartey reaffirms commitment to Black Stars despite AFCON setback

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey has reiterated his unwavering commitment to serving his country and giving his best to the Black Stars despite the team's setback at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The centre-back was part of Ghana’s squad for the 2023 AFCON tournament, where unfortunately, the Black Stars were eliminated at the end of the group stage.



Despite not starting in any of the three games for Ghana, Amartey expressed that this is not an issue for him. He emphasised his love for Ghana and stated his readiness to contribute in any capacity to help the national team.



The former Leicester City player issued an apology to Ghanaians and expressed gratitude for their support during the group stage games at the 2023 AFCON.

“I love Ghana and whenever I am invited, I will come and play. We thank Ghanaians for supporting us. We are sorry things didn’t go as we wanted. All we can say is we thank them for supporting us,” said Daniel Amartey on Happy FM.



Ghana is currently in the process of searching for a new coach after parting ways with Chris Hughton following the disappointing performance in the AFCON tournament.