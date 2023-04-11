Daniel Amartey's Leicester City appoint Dean Smith as new manager

Dean Smith joins Leicester City as interim manager

Premier League side Leicester City have appointed Dean Smith as the club's new interim manager till the end of the ongoing 2022/2023 football season.

The former Aston Villa manager now arrives at the King Power Stadium as a replacement for Brendan Rogers, who was sacked for non-performance on Sunday, April 2, 2023.



Leicester City's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 1, 2023, triggered the club's decision to part ways with Brendan Rogers, as the club are currently in the relegation zone, occupying the 19th position with 25 points.



With the club currently occupying the 19th position with 25 points after 30 games in the Premier League, they have called on Dean Smith to save them from being relegated.



"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Smith as the Club’s First Team Manager until the end of the 22/23 season," part of Leicester City's statement sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.

On taking up the responsibility to lead the Foxes for the 8 remaining games of the season, Dean Smith said: “I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season. The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.



Dean Smith will be introduced to Daniel Amartey and the rest of Leicester City players in the afternoon of Tuesday, April 11, 2023.





We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Smith as the Club’s First Team Manager until the end of the 22/23 season ???? — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 10, 2023

JE/OGB