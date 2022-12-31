0
Daniel Amartey's teammate Wout Faes scores two own goals as Leicester lose 2-1 to Liverpool

Wout Faes FlQUGEdWQAALVC3.jfif Defender, Wout Faes

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daniel Amartey's defensive partner, Wout Faes scored two own goals as Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester in their final game in 2022 in the Premier League.

The Foxes took the lead after just four minutes as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fired past Alisson.

With seven minutes to halftime, Faes attempt to divert Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross behind landed in his first own goal in the match.

Faes put the ball into the back of his own net after Darwin Nunez's shot bounced back off the post.

In the end, Faes' two own goals were enough to give Liverpool the victory that moves them to within two points of the top four.

The defeat leaves Leicester at 13th and four points above the relegation zone.

Daniel Amartey played the entire 90 minutes of the match.

