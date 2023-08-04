Daniel Amartey scores on Besiktas debut to lead side to Europa Conference League victory

Amartey scored for his new club ten minutes after being introduced into the game for his debut

Ghana international, Daniel Amartey has marked his official debut for his new club, Besiktas.

The defender signed for the Turkish Superlig outfit last week when he joined on a free transfer after ending his stay in England.



Today, he missed out on a starting role when Besiktas locked horns with Albanian outfit KF Tirana in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.



At the break, Daniel Amartey was introduced into the game to solidify the defense of his team.



Ten minutes into his debut, the Black Stars centre-back scored with a fantastic effort to shoot Besiktas into the lead.

That goal inspired the Turkish side to score a second in the 76th minute thanks to a strike from veteran forward Vincent Aboubakar.



With the 2-0 win today, Besiktas have advanced to the next round of the playoff with a 5-1 aggregate win over KF Tirana.



Besiktas will now take on Neftçi PFK in the 3rd Qualifying Round of the UEFA Conference League.



