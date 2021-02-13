0
Menu
Sports

Daniel Amartey starts for Leicester against Liverpool

Daniel Amartey LCFC1?fit=1600%2C1066&ssl=1 Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey

Sat, 13 Feb 2021 Source: Football Ghana

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey has been included in the starting lineup as Leicester take on Champions Liverpool in the ongoing 2020/2021 Premier League.

Daniel Amartey has struggled with injuries in the past and was recently declared fit to play.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has decided to give him a huge opportunity to prove his worth against the defending champions, Liverpool.

The 26-year-old has made five appearances for the club in the league this season. He is yet to score a goal.

The Black Stars defender joined Leicester City in January 2016 from Danish side FC Copenhagen.

Source: Football Ghana
Disclaimer
Related Articles: