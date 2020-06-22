Sports News

Daniel Amartey still sidelined in Leicester City first team

Ghana defender, Daniel Amartey was not named in Leciester City matchday squad against Watford.

The 26-year-old has struggled to make it into the first team of the former champions after recovering from injury.



Despite struggling for playing time under Brendan Rogers, Amartey has been linked away from the club.

He attracting interest from Turkey and his former club, FC Copenhagen.

