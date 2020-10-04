Daniel Amartey suffers injury on second straight league appearance

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey

Leicester City's Daniel Amartey has suffered an injury on his second league start of the season during Sunday's English Premier League clash against West Ham United.

The Black Stars defender went down injured in the 53rd minute after a challenge.



He was seen limping as he walked off the pitch and was replaced by new signing Under Cengiz who made his debut.



Last week, Daniel Amartey impressed on his first league appearance in 23 months as the Foxes crushed Manchester City 5-2 at the Etihad.

Manager Brendan Rodgers rewarded him with another slot in the starting line-up.



He will be assessed on Monday, October, 5 to ascertain the extent of the injury.