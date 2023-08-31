Daniel Amartey to miss Ghana vs Central African Republic clash

Daniel Amartey is likely to miss Ghana's game against C.A.R

Ghana Chris Hughton faces a major setback as defender Daniel Amartey is set to miss the upcoming match against the Central African Republic due to a fresh injury.

The experienced center-back, who plies his trade in Turkey, sustained the injury during a training session, which is expected to keep him sidelined for at least the next two weeks.



Amartey's latest injury setback comes just a few days after he played in Besiktas JK's recent competitive match against Dynamo Kyiv.



The former Leicester City man is now expected to miss a couple of Besiktas games, including Thursday's crucial UEFA Europa Conference League return leg against Dynamo Kyiv at Vodafone Park.

The Turkish club lead the first leg 3-2 and will be hoping to advance, but Amartey's absence may make things difficult.



The 28-year-old's injury adds to the list of Black Stars players who are currently injured. Notably, centre-back Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Jojo Wollacott, Majeed Ashimeru, and Salis Abdul Samed are all expected to miss the September 7 match due to injuries.



Hughton has yet to announce his squad, with sources claiming the delay is due to difficulties in finding replacements for injured players, as the injury list continues to grow. Ghana only need a point at the Baba Yara Stadium to qualify for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.