Daniel Amartey to miss Leicester City clash with Chelsea

Sports News Sat, 27 Jun 2020
Click to read all about coronavirus →
Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey has been ruled out of Leicester City's home game against Chelsea in the FA Cup.
Brendan Rogers side will host Frank Lampard and his team at the King Power Stadium.
Amartey has struggled to break into the first team since returning from injury.
However, the 27-year-old is nursing an injury that has ruled him out of the game.
The centre back is expected to leave the King Power side this summer.
Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Arsenal need to sign Thomas Partey to start competing again - Kevin Campbell
- Kanoute reveals Thomas Partey is Africa’s most outstanding player in La Liga
- FC Porto sign striker Kelvin Owusu Boateng
- Southampton to complete paper work for Mohammed Salisu's signing
- Thomas Partey set to snub Arsenal by signing bumper deal at Atletico Madrid
- Read all related articles