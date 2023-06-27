Daniel Amartey to reunite with former manager Brendan Rodgers at Celtic? - Reports

Brendan Rodgers (left) with Daniel Amartey

According to TEAMtalk, an online transfer portal, former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is hoping to reunite with some players as he seeks to strengthen his new club Celtic FC ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premier League.

The Irish was named the new manager for Scottish powerhouse Celtic on Monday, June 20 on a three-year deal after he left Leicester City on Tuesday, April 4 following a series of defeats.



Rodgers who worked with Ghanaian international Daniel Amartey at the King Power Stadium is keen on bringing the defender to the Celtic Park in the summer.



Amartey spent eight seasons with The Foxes and played 145 matches will become a free agent when his current contract ends on Friday, June 30.



His ability to provide cover in both defense and midfield makes him an attractive prospect for Celtic, having also worked with the club’s new manager.

While Amartey has been in discussions with clubs in Turkey and Italy and the former Inter Allies man has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, recent reports suggest that Celtic is on the radar to sign him.



Amartey featured for the Black Stars in their 0-0 draw with Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers which was played at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on Sunday, June 18 in Antananarivo.



He is currently in Ghana on holiday spending time with families and love one’s.



