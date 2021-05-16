Daniel Amartey wins FA Cup at Wembley with Leicester City

Leicester City defeated Chelsea 1-0 to lift the cup

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey won the English FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday evening after the Foxes defeated Chelsea 1-0.

Daniel Amartey is the third Ghanaian to win the prestigious trophy after ex AC Milan player Sulley Muntari won it in 2007/2008 with Portsmouth, Michael Essien with Chelsea on four occasions (2006/2007, 2008/2009, 2009/2010 and 2011/2012).



Amartey did not play against Chelsea today but was part of Leicester City's FA Cup journey to secure their first FA Cup in the club's history.



The 26-year-old has struggled with serious injuries since he joined Leicester City in 2016. He will add this current achievement to the 2016 English Premier League trophy and push for more winners medals.

Daniel Amartey's return to action helped Leicester City in the league due to his versatility.



Leicester City will play Chelsea again on Tuesday this time in the league with the top four at stake.



Daniel Amartey will likely play a role in Ghana's two international friendlies next month.