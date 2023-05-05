0
Daniel Boifio Jr passes first FIFA football agent exam

Daniel Boifio Jr 2023 05 05 At 9.jpeg Daniel Boifio Jr

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Young Ghanaian football enthusiast, Daniel Boifio Jr, has successfully passed the first FIFA football agent exam.

The 25-year-old is among the 52% of candidates who obtained the required mark to be issued a license to provide agent services in the context of transfers worldwide. This makes him fully certified to undertake agency duties in football.

Boifio Jr, a graduate of Valley View University, sat for the exam at the Ghana Football Association Secretariat in Accra.

The exam was considered tough, and there were initial fears that up to 80% of the candidates would not pass.

However, with an overall pass rate of 52%, it appears that the exam was still challenging for most of the candidates.

The names of those who failed have not been disclosed, but they will have the opportunity to resit on September 20. Should they fail again, they will not be able to work on transfers, contract negotiations, or speak to clubs without being in the company of a registered agent from October 1.

There are further resits in May and November next year.

Boifio Jr's success is a significant achievement, and he is now qualified to work on transfers, contract negotiations, or speak to clubs.

It is expected that this certification will open up opportunities for him in the football industry, and he will be able to help players and clubs navigate the transfer process successfully.

