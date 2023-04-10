Daniel Heber sent off in in Bundesliga 2 clash

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
FC Magdeburg's defender Daniel Heber was sent off in added time during a dramatic 2-2 draw with Jahn Regensburg in the German second tier.
The German-born Ghanaian’s bad tackle resulted in a straight red card, leaving his team to play the rest of the game with 10 men.
Heber had started the game on the left side of FC Magdeburg's three-man defence alongside Jamie Lawrence and Daniel Elfadli.
The 28-year-old will now face a suspension and leave his team with one less defensive option for their upcoming match against Sandhausen.
Despite the setback, FC Magdeburg currently sit in 12th position on the Bundesliga 2 table with 32 points after 27 games.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Abdul Aziz Yakubu over the moon after winning first trophy with new club Wuhan Three Towns
- Ghanaian youngster Issah Ibrahim scores twice as FK Liepaja beat Jelgava 3-2
- Ibrahim Mustapha scores equalizer, assists winner as LASK Linz edge Sturm Graz
- Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Jordan, Inaki Williams, Konigsdorffer on target
- Alidu Seidu expresses delight after Clermont Foot's win
- Read all related articles