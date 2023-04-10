0
Daniel Heber sent off in in Bundesliga 2 clash

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FC Magdeburg's defender Daniel Heber was sent off in added time during a dramatic 2-2 draw with Jahn Regensburg in the German second tier.

The German-born Ghanaian’s bad tackle resulted in a straight red card, leaving his team to play the rest of the game with 10 men.

Heber had started the game on the left side of FC Magdeburg's three-man defence alongside Jamie Lawrence and Daniel Elfadli.

The 28-year-old will now face a suspension and leave his team with one less defensive option for their upcoming match against Sandhausen.

Despite the setback, FC Magdeburg currently sit in 12th position on the Bundesliga 2 table with 32 points after 27 games.

