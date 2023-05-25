Daniel Kofi Kyere pokes fun at Gideon Mensah after swapping jersey with Messi

Lionel-Messi and Gideon-Mensah

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyere, has ridiculed Gideon Mensah after the Black Stars left-back swapped shirts with Paris Saint-German superstar Lionel Messi.

Mensah has been trending on social media after an image of the jersey swap captured the Ghanaian with a big smile on his face.



Kyere mocked the Auxerre defender with a sarcastic comment in reply to a post made by 433 on Instagram.



The Freiburg midfielder in his comment implied that, contrary to the narrative painted from the picture, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi rather requested to have 'super star' Mensah's shirt.



"Messi wanted to swap shirts with @gideonmensah14," he wrote.

Gideon Mensah lasted the whole minutes of the game that ended 2-1 in favor of PSG on Sunday, May 21, 2023.



Messi provided an assist in the game while Mensah was rated 6.8 after going head-to-head with the Argentine football icon.



Check Daniel Kofi Kyere's comment below



