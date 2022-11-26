0
Menu
Sports

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh's Black Stars journey is phenomenal - FC St. Pauli official

Daniel Kofi Kyereh4.jfif Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Andreas Bornemann head of sport of FC St. Pauli has stated that Daniel-Kofi Kyereh's rapid rise from club level to the Black Stars and getting to Qatar for the World Cup is phenomenal.

He had not been able to establish himself as a potential talent in the youth of VfL Wolfsburg and had to hunt for a new club following a cruciate ligament tear. Kyereh ended up with regional division team TSV Havelse in the fourth division, where he drew the attention of many third division clubs before joining SSV Wehen Wiesbaden in 2018.

A steep rise appears to be different. St. Pauli knocked on the door after two seasons of second division promotion and relegation.

At the age of 24, his breakthrough came at the Kiezklub, where he was able to steadily develop his amazing potential. Kyereh discovered the ideal circumstances for him, progressed to become an extraordinary player in the second division, became a member of the Ghanaian national team, and, two years later, fulfilled his ambition of playing in the first division by going to Freiburg. Kyereh now competes in the Bundesliga, European Cup, and World Cup.

"It's a phenomenal story," says Andreas Bornemann

"As FC St. Pauli, we are delighted that Kofi has taken a decisive step on this path with us and that both sides have benefited from each other,"

"Kofi played a major role in shaping our successful phase, whereby the offensive orientation of our team stood him in good stead,"

"His path shows how much you can achieve with hard work, perseverance, and focus." What's more: "That should encourage all young players who aren't tearing down their trees at 19 or 20 to keep at it, to keep working and also to keep dreaming,”

Kyereh's record in the FC St. Pauli jersey before moving to Freiburg: 67 games, 22 goals, 21 assists.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: