Daniel Kofi-Kyereh begins recovery process after successful surgery

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has begun the recovery process after a successful surgery from an injury that ruled him out of the 2022/2023 season.

The Freiburg player was ruled out for the rest of the ongoing 2022/2023 German football season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury on Thursday, February 9, 2023 during training.

“Kofi Kyereh tore his cruciate ligament in training and will be out for the rest of the season. In Thursday’s training, Kofi Kyereh twisted his knee in a duel," part of the club statement on the player's injury read.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh was seen with a clutches while trying to walk on his bandaged left leg.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has made 19 appearances in the ongoing season in all competitions, scoring twice and assisting once.

Watch the vide of Daniel Kofi-Kyereh's recovery in the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
