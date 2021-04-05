Daniel Kofi-Kyereh clashes with boyhood club Eintracht Braunschweig tonight

Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

St Pauli FC forward Daniel Kofi-Kyereh will line up against his boyhood club Eintracht Braunschweig in the German Bundesliga 2 tonight.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian is expected to reunite with his former club as the two teams go at each other.



Kofi-Kyereh arrived with his family from Ghana at the age of one-and-half and featured for the side's youth team for several years.



The forward also featured for the youth teams of BSTV.



He subsequently landed at Millerntor last summer where he featured for Wolfsburg, 5 TSV Havelse and Wehen Wiesbaden.

The Ghanaian signed a three-year deal with St Pauli in July 2020 where he has seen impressed.



In 26 matches for the Kiezkicker, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has scored seven goals and provided nine assists.



He is expected to feature for the side as they host his former club Eintracht Braunschweig at the Millerntor-Stadion