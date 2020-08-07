Soccer News

Daniel Kofi Kyereh impressed by the quality at FC St. Pauli

Ghanaian forward Daniel Kofi Kyereh on the training ground

Ghanaian forward Daniel Kofi Kyereh is impressed the level of quality at new club FC St. Pauli.

The 24-year-old joined the Pirates in the summer transfer window from Wehen Wiesbaden on a three year deal.



The Accra born German forward has already began training with the Bundesliga II side, applauding the fans and culture of the club.



"I am impressed by the quality of the team," he said.



Kyereh is yet to meet fans of the club following restrictions due to COVID-19, but has received several well wishes from the supporters since joining the team.

The strong forward joined the club after positive discussion with manager Jos Luhukay.



“I feel comfortable in the center, as a tenth or a hanging tip. But I can also act in the outer positions. These are also the positions the coach sees me in," added the forward.



Last season, kofi Kyereh scored six times in 28 appearances, making seven assists at Wehen Wiesbaden.





