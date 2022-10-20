Daniel-Kofi Kyereh returns from injury to help Freiburg beat former club St. Pauli

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh was a second-half substitute for SC Freiburg on Wednesday evening when the team locked horns with his former club FC St. Pauli.

The German Bundesliga club hosted the German Bundesliga 2 side in the second round of the DFB Pokal.



Although Daniel-Kofi Kyereh at the beginning of the week was ruled out of the cup match, he earned a place in the matchday squad of SC Freiburg on Tuesday after he showed good signs.



The fit-again Black Stars midfielder missed out on a starting role for his team but was called into action at halftime when his team was down by a goal to nil.

With his quality on display, the attacker helped SC Freiburg to come from behind to win 2-1 at the end of 120 minutes [regulation plus extra time].



The Ghana forward is now in line to feature for SC Freiburg over the weekend when the team takes on Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga.