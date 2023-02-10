2
Menu
Sports

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh ruled out of Bundesliga season

Daniel Kofi Kyereh Freiburg Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has been ruled out for the rest of the ongoing 2022/2023 German football season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian international twisted his leg in training on Thursday, February 9, 2023, and has been ruled out for the rest of the season following a scan by the Freiburg University Hospital.

“Kofi Kyereh tore his cruciate ligament in training and will be out for the rest of the season. In Thursday’s training, Kofi Kyereh twisted his knee in a duel.

"An examination in the Freiburg University Hospital resulted in the diagnosis of a cruciate ligament rupture. An operation is to follow in the next few days."

"The attacking player will no longer be available this season. We wish Kofi a successful surgery and a speedy recovery!” Freiburg confirmed his injury on their official website.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has made 19 appearances in the ongoing season in all competitions, scoring twice and assisting once.

Watch the latest episode of Sports Check on GhanaWeb TV







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Related Articles: