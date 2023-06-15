Daniel Laryea, 3 other Ghanaian referees officiate Egypt vs Guinea AFCON qualifier

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea and three Ghanaian officials handled the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Guinea and Egypt.

The match which was played at the Grand Stadium in Marrakech on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, saw the Ghanaian referees put up a descent officiating.



Alongside Daniel Laryea, was Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey who served as Assistant II, Roland Nii Dodoo Addy as Assistant Referee II, and Charles Benle Bulu as the Fourth Official. The match commissioner was Aboulkacem Abdellah from Morocco.



Egypt emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Guinea, securing their qualification for the 2023 AFCON.



Guinea struck the first goal in the 26th minute when Guirassy tapped home a well-executed team move from close range.



However, Egypt fought back and managed to equalize four minutes before halftime. Trezeguet hit a clinical finish by firing home from inside the box, courtesy of a slick through ball from Mohamed Salah.



The Pharaohs continued their pursuit of victory and ultimately sealed it with a goal from Mostafa who found the back of the net after a delightful cutback from Trezegue left him unmarked in the box.

Egypt accumulated 12 points from five rounds of matches, securing a nine-point lead over the third-placed team with one qualification match remaining.



Guinea, on the other hand, currently sits in second place with nine points and needs only a draw in the final qualification match in September to secure their spot in the final tournament.



Watch the match below







JNA/KPE