Daniel Laryea, Alex Asante get CAF Champions League appointment

Ghana’s Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea

Ghana’s Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been appointed as the centre referee for the CAF Champions League fixture between Teungueth FC from Senegal and Egyptian giants Zamalek SC.

He will be assisted by Paul Kodzo Atimaka (Assistant referee I), Patrick Papala (Assistant referee II) and Adaari Abdul Latif (Fourth Official).



Luis Manuel Carvalho Semedo from Cape Verde has been appointed as the Match Commissioner. Deputy General Secretary of the GFA Alexander Asante will serve as General Coordinator.

Other officials are: Mohamed Bowen Freeman - Security Officer - Sierra Leone



Kria Samir Bouzareah - TV Assessor(Technical) - Algeria and Ndob Seck - COVID-19 Officer – Senegal. The match comes off on Monday, February 23, 2021 at Stade Lat-Dior in Thies, Senegal.