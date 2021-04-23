Daniel Lomotey defends slow start at Algerian side ES Setif

Striker Daniel Lomotey

Striker Daniel Lomotey Agloe says he needs time to adapt so he could start scoring for his new club ES Setif after making a second appearance for the Algerian side in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana youth international was handed a starting role in Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Orlando Pirates in their penultimate fixture.



But he was replaced at half time by Messala Merbah due to tactical reasons.



"The match was very difficult one so we had to change our tactics in the second half," Lomotey said.

"I am delighted we had a draw at South Africa and we're preparing for our next game.



"Many are expecting more goals from me now but it was just two matches, and am sure if I adjust to their style of play I will bang in more goals as I used to do at WAFA.''



Lomotey was the leading goal scorer with eight goals in the Ghana Premier League before his transfer to Setif.