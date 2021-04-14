Daniel Lomotey over the moon after marking ES Setif debut in CAF Confederation Cup victory against Enyimba FC

Daniel Lomotey made his debut for ES Setif in the CAF Confederation Cup win

Former WAFA forward Daniel Lomotey is thrilled after making his debut for ES Setif in the CAF Confederation Cup win against Enyimba FC on Sunday.

Lomotey, who was leading scorer in the Ghana Premier League with eight goals in 9 games before his departure to the Algerian side early this year, has finally made his bow — making an introduction in the 70th minute as Setif inflicted a 3-0 defeat on the Nigerian giants on matchday 4 of the ongoing CAF second-tier club competition.



First-half goals from Amir Karaoui and Mohamed Amoura set the winning tone for the Black and White lads after battering their opponents in the opening half of the encounter.



Akram Djahnit put the game to bed with a 65th-minute penalty strike.



Lomotey was at his usual best for his side —using his pace and trickery to create two clear chances in the little time he spent on the field.



“Yeah, it was a good start for me, I enjoyed every time and I know as time goes on I will score more goals for El Setif as I used to do for WAFA. Although this is my first competitive game for them I’m very optimistic of banging more goals for EL Setif,” the 21-year-old told GHANASoccernet.com in the wake of the game.



“This of course is my first competitive game here, I’m very optimistic the goals will come soon, It’s like am trying to adjust to their system of play and I’m sure I will bang in goals in the subsequent matches,” he remarked.

“I thank everyone, from my teammates at WAFA, the coach and the entire technical staff including the Director of WAFA Karel Brokken, my fans and my uncle Adzigodi Dennis Narterh and family for their support and prayers for me. They will see goals in subsequent matches,” Lomotey said.



The dead-eye forward has featured for all the Ghana national teams bar the Black Stars, and he is upbeat about his chances of earning a call-up in coach Charles Akonnor’s team but he is solely focusing on having a great career at ES Setif.



“It’s definitely a dream for every player to play for the national team, of course, I want to don the Black Stars jersey. My focus is now set on how to make it and win trophies for my new club then Ghanaians can see for themselves and make case for my inclusion at the right time.”



Lomotey scored two goals for the Black Satellites against Burkina Faso during the CAF U-20 tournament held at Niger.



El Setif will be travelling to South Africa for the return encounter against Orlando Pirates on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.