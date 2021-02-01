Daniel Lomotey swerves AS Soliman to join ES Setif on 3-year deal

Daniel Lomotey has joined Algerian Club ES Setif

Ghanaian striker Daniel Lomotey has joined Algerian Club ES Setif on a three year deal.

The forward landed in Algeria to sign a three year deal from Ghana Premier League side Wafa.



Lomotey,22, was initially in Tunisia to join AS Soliman, a deal which fell through at the end after both parties fail to agree terms.



Setif had shown interest in the former Ghana u20 star who opted to join the CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.

Before his departure, he was a joint top scorer in the Ghana Premier League with 8 goals.



Meanwhile ES Setif play Kotoko in the Caf Confederation Cup.