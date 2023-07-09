Daniel Nii Adjei urges Ghanaian clubs to focus on players qualities rather than their age

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei, is calling on Ghanaian clubs to shift their focus from age to the qualities of players.

Adjei, a seasoned footballer with extensive experience, believes that prioritizing the skills and abilities of players, rather than their age, is essential for the development and success of local clubs.



In a passionate plea to his fellow Ghanaian clubs, Adjei emphasizes the importance of recognizing talent and nurturing potential, regardless of the player's age, as the key to unlocking the country's footballing potential.



Adjei used his time at Kotoko as an example he said the club did not give him a new contract because he was old. He did, however, go on to join TP Mazembe and have an amazing success.



He also urged players to find time to improve themselves and not only dwell on what coaches will teach them.

“At Asante Kotoko, I remember when I wanted a new contract, they told me that I am an old player now and so I was not given the new deal. But you know I went to TP Mazembe and won everything,” he told Fox FM.



“So, it is not about the age of the player all the time. The maturity of current players in the Ghana Premier League is not enough and that is why most of them cannot perform when they leave Ghana. Some of us were very mature before we left Ghana to play elsewhere in Africa,”



“I have heard people say we don’t have good coaches in Ghana but we have to also ask ourselves whether the players are learning. A coach can train and teach you but is it up to the player to grab it or fail to learn. I personally learned a lot from my coaches and they had an impact on my career. We were learning during our time. So that is another area we have to look at,” he ended.