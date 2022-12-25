Daniel Opare makes injury return for Seraing in Belgium Cup

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com
Former Ghanaian defender Daniel Opare returned from injury to play for RFC Seraing in Friday’s 1-0 home loss to KAS Eupen in the Jupiler Pro League.
The 32-year-old was back in the starting XI, and he played the entire game, giving a great account of himself for his team despite the defeat.
The former Real Madrid right-back, who was once a first-choice for the Black Stars, suffered a minor injury in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to KV Mechelen in the Belgium Cup.
The referee booked him in the 22nd minute for a bad challenge.
Seraing is Opare’s fourth Belgian club, having joined them two seasons ago after leaving Zulte-Waregem.
His contract expires in June 2023.
