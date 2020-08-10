Daniel Opare picks injury on his debut for Zulte Waregem

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian defender Daniel Opare was forced out of the game on his debut for Zulte Waregem in the Belgium Pro League season on Sunday.
The versatile defender started on the right side for his side but was withdrawn on the 70th minute for Jean-Luc Dompe afters suffering a knock.
KFC Genk came back from a goal down to beat Zulte Waregem 2-1.
The injury will be a big blow to the former Real Madrid youth player having missed the whole of last season due to injury.
Daniel Opare joined Zulte Waregem from fellow Belgian Pro League outfit Royal Antwerp on a two-year deal in June.
