Daniel Opare reacts to Waregem defeat's to Leuven at home

Defender, Daniel Opare

Ghana defender Daniel Opare has reacted to his side's 3-2 defeat at home to Leuven in the Jupiler League matchday 25.

The away side came from a two-goal down to win the game.



Waregem scored the opening goal of the game in the 29th minute through Australia forward Panagiotis Armenakas.



Mathieu De Smet made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute with his score as the home side increased the lead.



Leuven pulled one back through Xavier Mercier before the end of the first half.



The away side started the comeback and eventually got the equalizer in the 75th minute through French footballer Thomas Henry.



Xavier Mercier won the game for Leuven through the penalty spot in injury time with the third goal of the game.

Daniel Opare played the full throttle in the game as his side could not protect their lead at home.



Reacting to the painful defeat after the game, the Ghana International said, "From 2:0 win to 2:3 defeat is a difficult result to digest but we not giving up and the fight continues, more success ahead."



