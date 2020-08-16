Daniel Opare remains a huge doubt for Zulte Waregem's clash at Beerschot

Click for Market Deals →
Defender Daniel Opare is set to miss Zulte Waregem's second league match of the season against Beerschot on Sunday, 16 August 2020 due to injury.
The Ghana international right-back picked up a problem during last week's season opener against Racing Genk.
Opare was forced to leave the pitch in the second half with a hamstring injury .
The 29-year-old put in a lot of work to command a starting berth in the club he joined this summer on a free transfer.
He missed the entire 2019/20 season due to an injury he suffered during pre-season.
