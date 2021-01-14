Daniel Opare's injury scuppers his transfer to Turkish side Erzurumspor

Daniel Opare's latest injury at Zulte Waregem has scuttled his move to Turkish Super Lig side Erzurumspor, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.
The 30-year-old was on the verge of sealing a move to the newly-promoted side following his impressive outing in the Belgian Pro League.
But a latest hamstring problem appears to have scampered the deal after he picked up the setback during the side's 1-0 win over Mouscron.
The Ghanaian is now set for two weeks on the sidelines due to the setback.
The former Ghana Under-20 star had a successful six-month loan spell at Be?ikta? in the 2014-2015 season.
He scored one goal in six league appearances.
Opare, who can play as left-back, has been in top form in Belgium where he has played 17 matches in the league for Zulte Waregem.